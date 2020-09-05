Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Edwards Lifesciences posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Edwards Lifesciences.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

NYSE:EW opened at $83.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.58. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $87.79. The stock has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $4,680,594.00. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $236,603.16. Insiders sold a total of 386,877 shares of company stock valued at $28,290,503 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 73,690 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 24,569 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,384,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2,515.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.