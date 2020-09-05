Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Wayfair by 14.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 13.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 17.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,427,169.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 5,025 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,075.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,431,276.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,244 shares of company stock worth $65,523,428. 30.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $120.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.88.

Shares of W opened at $260.94 on Friday. Wayfair Inc has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $349.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.38, a PEG ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.89.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.