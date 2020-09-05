Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust Of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

HTA opened at $26.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.73. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $34.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.35). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $178.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

