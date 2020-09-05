Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 398 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,077,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Insulet by 36.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,445,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $902,290,000 after buying an additional 1,447,629 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at $84,630,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,916,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,145,844,000 after buying an additional 231,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,695,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $446,621,000 after acquiring an additional 187,563 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

In other Insulet news, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $3,131,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total transaction of $751,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,327 shares of company stock worth $4,890,896 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Insulet from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Insulet from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Insulet from $189.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stephens upped their price target on Insulet from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $204.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 731.56 and a beta of 0.82. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $233.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 7.31.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.41 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.