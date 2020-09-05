Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,728 Shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 228.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Duke Realty by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the first quarter worth $39,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 27.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $38.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.44 and its 200 day moving average is $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Duke Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $40.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.57.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $226.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.54 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.28%.

Several research firms have commented on DRE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.08.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 4,881 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total transaction of $181,377.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 5,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $227,697.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,663 shares of company stock worth $1,642,992. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

