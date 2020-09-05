E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,778 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,035,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,495,000 after acquiring an additional 254,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,996,000 after purchasing an additional 24,572 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the first quarter valued at $122,471,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the first quarter worth $100,525,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,474,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,044,000 after buying an additional 1,758,149 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. E*TRADE Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.61.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, insider Michael Jos. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $527,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,828.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

E*TRADE Financial stock opened at $54.53 on Friday. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.24.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.03 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 14.59%. On average, analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

