Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 575 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 310.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMI stock opened at $126.32 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.60 and a twelve month high of $154.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.50 and its 200-day moving average is $115.19.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $688.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

