Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $27.70 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $29.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 17.34 and a current ratio of 19.19.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 22.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HALO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

In other news, Director James M. Daly sold 34,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $999,893.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,348.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $348,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,303,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,613 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

