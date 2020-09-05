Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 399 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,811,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,032 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $64,592,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 644,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,401,000 after buying an additional 514,188 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5,084.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 508,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,870,000 after acquiring an additional 498,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,326,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,670,000 after buying an additional 442,717 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.81.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $3,523,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,463,836.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWK opened at $160.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.58 and a 200 day moving average of $131.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

