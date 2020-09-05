Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $657,000 Position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,176 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 370.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLDT opened at $7.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $344.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.87. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.33). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. Research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Dennis M. Craven acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $34,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,140.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $53,210. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

CLDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

