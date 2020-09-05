Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Position Cut by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 385,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,096,000 after purchasing an additional 23,440 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,882,000 after buying an additional 34,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,934,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 47,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.67, for a total transaction of $7,591,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,290.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 11,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $1,808,996.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,516 shares of company stock valued at $17,695,390 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALNY opened at $122.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.31 and a 200-day moving average of $133.19. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $167.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.40% and a negative net margin of 245.14%. The firm had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.83) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.95.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.