Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,970,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 21.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,611,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 282,439 shares in the last quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after acquiring an additional 237,685 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf during the 1st quarter valued at $697,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 1,136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 116,650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $18.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98.

There is no company description available for PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opps.

