Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,062 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 4,448.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 15,971 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $204,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in AMETEK by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,929,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.54.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total value of $769,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,505.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 44,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $4,512,923.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,153 shares in the company, valued at $24,022,493.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 120,109 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,094 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AME opened at $99.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.29. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $103.94.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

