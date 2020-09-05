Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 31,341 Shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,479 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,341 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.38% of First Financial Bancorp worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bancorp by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 10,433 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 252.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 17.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 218,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

FFBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of FFBC opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.89. First Financial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $26.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.19.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.15. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

In related news, Director Vince Berta acquired 3,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,486.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bancorp Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

