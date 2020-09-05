Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 29,942 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 12.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,634 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 29.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 7.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,915,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 19,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $50.78 on Friday. Voya Financial Inc has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.00.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $93.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.22%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

