$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Descartes Systems Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.13. Descartes Systems Group reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Descartes Systems Group.

Get Descartes Systems Group alerts:

DSGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $42.00 target price on Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $56.87 on Wednesday. Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $63.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,480,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,756,000 after purchasing an additional 39,607 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,259,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,397,000 after acquiring an additional 140,118 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,478,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,301,000 after acquiring an additional 277,610 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,409,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,847,000 after acquiring an additional 197,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,746,000 after acquiring an additional 173,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Descartes Systems Group (DSGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.