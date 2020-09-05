Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 722,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,057 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.63% of Realogy worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RLGY. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Realogy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Realogy in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 35.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period.

Shares of Realogy stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.98. Realogy Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.92.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Realogy news, Director Michael J. Williams purchased 5,000 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RLGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Realogy from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zelman & Associates raised Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Realogy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

