State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,156 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Zumiez by 24.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,285 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Zumiez in the first quarter worth $203,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Zumiez by 3.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,726 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 137.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 63,388 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 36,723 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 34.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Zumiez from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Zumiez from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $27.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $707.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average is $23.77. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $35.68.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.05 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.69%. Zumiez’s revenue was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, Director Ernest R. Johnson sold 4,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $123,059.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

