Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter worth $258,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Ambarella by 59.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella by 18.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Ambarella by 107.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 19,052 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,267 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $58,180.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,381.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $82,005.00. 5.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $52.18 on Friday. Ambarella Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average of $50.42. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 20.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ambarella Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMBA. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Craig Hallum raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Imperial Capital began coverage on Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

