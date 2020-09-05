Jin-Long Chen Sells 25,000 Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $445,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 977,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,430,928.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jin-Long Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 1st, Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $472,750.00.
  • On Monday, June 15th, Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $541,250.00.

NYSE:NGM opened at $17.66 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.05.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $544,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 82,379 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 165.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NGM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

