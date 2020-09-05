Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys New Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $516,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,708,000. Finally, Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,346,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA opened at $58.05 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.28.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

