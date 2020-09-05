Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Position in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Middleby by 459.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,791,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,381 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 895.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 998,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,815,000 after purchasing an additional 898,534 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Middleby by 30.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,015,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,507,000 after buying an additional 704,112 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Middleby in the second quarter valued at $45,948,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Middleby by 1,375.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,135,000 after buying an additional 444,727 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MIDD. ValuEngine raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Middleby from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $96.39 on Friday. Middleby Corp has a 1-year low of $41.73 and a 1-year high of $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.71.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.90 million. Middleby had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Middleby Corp will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

