Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,549 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of Gogo worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the second quarter worth about $32,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Gogo in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Gogo alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on GOGO. Roth Capital increased their target price on Gogo from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.31.

In other news, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 18,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $174,891.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,952.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 40.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $10.04 on Friday. Gogo Inc has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $806.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.34 million. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gogo Inc will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.