Edward W. Gaty Sells 11,250 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.30, for a total transaction of $1,679,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,660 shares in the company, valued at $15,625,738. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $137.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $66.98 and a 52-week high of $156.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.45, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.33.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Paylocity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter worth approximately $14,573,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 30.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Paylocity by 150.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the second quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

