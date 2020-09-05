Prudential Financial Inc. Has $5.89 Million Stock Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 393.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,517 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.28% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 217.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 164,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 112,700 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 123,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $997,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 122,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $15.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.25.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $134.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.77 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 68.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

