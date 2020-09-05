Stifel Nicolaus Increases Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $375.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on COST. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.42.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST opened at $346.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.57. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $363.67. The stock has a market cap of $158.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 27,889 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,019. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $4,418,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 155.9% during the second quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 36,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 21,958 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.