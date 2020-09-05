Stifel Nicolaus Increases Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $375.00

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on COST. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.42.

NASDAQ COST opened at $346.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.57. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $363.67. The stock has a market cap of $158.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,889 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,019. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $4,418,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 155.9% during the second quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 36,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 21,958 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Edwards Lifesciences Corp Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share
Edwards Lifesciences Corp Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share
Wayfair Inc Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.
Wayfair Inc Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.
Healthcare Trust Of America Inc Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.
Healthcare Trust Of America Inc Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.
Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 398 Shares of Insulet Co.
Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 398 Shares of Insulet Co.
Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,728 Shares of Duke Realty Corp
Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,728 Shares of Duke Realty Corp
E*TRADE Financial Corp Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.
E*TRADE Financial Corp Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report