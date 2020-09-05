New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,034 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of M/I Homes worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,066,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MHO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of M/I Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. M/I Homes Inc has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $48.02. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.17.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.00. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $714.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M/I Homes Inc will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.