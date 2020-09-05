Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Receives $11.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CEQP opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $957.68 million, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 4.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.79.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $352.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is 25,000.00%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

