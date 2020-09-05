Daniel Bradbury Sells 7,500 Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $342,450.00.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, August 18th, Daniel Bradbury sold 3,750 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $161,925.00.
  • On Thursday, August 6th, Daniel Bradbury sold 3,750 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $155,025.00.
  • On Tuesday, July 21st, Daniel Bradbury sold 3,750 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $156,787.50.
  • On Wednesday, July 8th, Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $308,100.00.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 6.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.54. The company has a market cap of $910.69 million, a PE ratio of 436.86 and a beta of 0.45. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 11.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 111.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

