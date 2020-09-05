Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSMT opened at $5.20 on Thursday. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.24. The company has a market cap of $297.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 73.47%. Analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 144.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

