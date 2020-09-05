Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd Inc (NYSE:DSE) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd Inc (NYSE:DSE) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,164,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,868 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd by 156.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 63,155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DSE opened at $0.42 on Friday. Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd Inc has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80.

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

