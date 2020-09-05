Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $199,000 Stock Position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 2,346.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,599 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in USA Compression Partners by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 160,983 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 451,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 42,907 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 26.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 398,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 84,536 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 2.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 21.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 236,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 41,867 shares during the last quarter. 26.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USAC opened at $11.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $168.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.24 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a positive return on equity of 4.19%. Equities analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.99%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,000.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USAC. UBS Group upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

