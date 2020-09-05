T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 79.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us in the second quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 63.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us stock opened at $114.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.52. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $119.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.31.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on T-Mobile Us from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.09.

In other T-Mobile Us news, insider Ronald D. Fisher purchased 350,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $36,050,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 221,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,832,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $21,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,077 shares in the company, valued at $7,462,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

