Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 4,243.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,421 shares of the information security company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,089 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FireEye were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FEYE. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in FireEye in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FireEye in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FEYE opened at $13.34 on Friday. FireEye Inc has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $18.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.77 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.21%. FireEye’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FireEye Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FEYE. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of FireEye from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on FireEye from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on FireEye from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $698,980.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 474,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,603,741.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

