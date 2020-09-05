Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Monroe Capital worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Monroe Capital by 6.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 891,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 54,218 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 362,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 58,618 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,490,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Monroe Capital by 51.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 158,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. 19.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRCC stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Monroe Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $12.10.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 million. Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.79% and a negative net margin of 20.91%. Analysts expect that Monroe Capital Corp will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRCC. ValuEngine cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Monroe Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

