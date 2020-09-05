Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 5,566 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 39.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,557,000 after buying an additional 68,189 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 525,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,000 after acquiring an additional 50,219 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $6,388,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 527.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 255,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $5,590,000.

Shares of IYE stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $34.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.84.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

