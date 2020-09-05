BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 30,526 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,526 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 237.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 18,359 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 11.4% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 241,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,063,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,334,000 after buying an additional 1,270,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,978,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,759,000 after buying an additional 3,417,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

FSM opened at $6.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.27.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.48 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $8.25 to $11.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.35 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Laurentian reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.35 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.72.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

