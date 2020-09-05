Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,478 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 42.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,473,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $139,159,000 after purchasing an additional 734,319 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,469,255 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $202,972,000 after buying an additional 914,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,790 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $125,438,000 after acquiring an additional 39,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,501,850 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $84,509,000 after acquiring an additional 228,983 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,011,714 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $83,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPE stock opened at $99.80 on Friday. Expedia Group Inc has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $139.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.12.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.66). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.00 million. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post -9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $65,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,642.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.23.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

