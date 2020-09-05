Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,369 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,369,000 after acquiring an additional 41,810 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 647,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 644,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,994,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,656,000 after purchasing an additional 57,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 515,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,784,000 after buying an additional 306,539 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.86.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $163.17 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $200.98. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.16.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 44.56%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

