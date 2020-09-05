Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 9,540 Shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,540 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

BSTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on BioSpecifics Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of BSTC opened at $58.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.50. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $69.73. The company has a market cap of $443.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.69.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 52.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioSpecifics Technologies Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

