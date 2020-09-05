BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $623,000 in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CG. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 37.6% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.31.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $25.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average is $26.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The Carlyle Group LP has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $34.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.81% and a negative net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other news, CEO Glenn A. Youngkin sold 13,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $385,613.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,172,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,200,921. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $231,629.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,457.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,939,172 shares of company stock valued at $258,687,011 in the last quarter.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

