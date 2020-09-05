BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $361,000 Position in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in BEST were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BEST by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,135,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,525,000 after purchasing an additional 608,678 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BEST by 28.1% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 6,754,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,136,000 after buying an additional 1,483,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BEST by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,436,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,386,000 after acquiring an additional 350,716 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BEST by 262.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,592,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in BEST by 3.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,004,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 29,540 shares during the period. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on BEST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Macquarie downgraded BEST from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of BEST in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.05.

Shares of BEST opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93. BEST Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $6.54.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. BEST had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. BEST’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that BEST Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

