Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 1,564 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 2.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 9.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 810,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 425,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter.

VTA opened at $9.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $11.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd Profile

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

