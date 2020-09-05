Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 78.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,876,000 after buying an additional 125,821 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 8,909.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,108,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,310 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,082,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,522,000 after purchasing an additional 43,604 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.1% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,058,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,503 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Clorox by 14.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 973,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,639,000 after purchasing an additional 120,400 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,043 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.93.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $212.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $239.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

