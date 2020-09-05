AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Position Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AES were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 31.0% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 333.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in AES by 216.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

AES stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. AES Corp has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $21.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 58.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. AES had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.1433 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. AES’s payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on AES in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

In other AES news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AES Corp (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.