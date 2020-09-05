Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $192,000 Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,280,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $925,888,000 after acquiring an additional 165,739 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,060,000. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KSU opened at $188.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $199.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.13.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $547.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.59 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KSU. Raymond James lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.40.

In other Kansas City Southern news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,500 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $263,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,132.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $169,067.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,766.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,382 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

