Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 202.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $126.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.19 and a 200 day moving average of $107.81. The firm has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1,804.71, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors NV has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.36.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

