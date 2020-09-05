Prudential Financial Inc. Takes Position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 494,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,344,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 1.47% of Teekay Tankers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TNK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 152.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 720,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,232,000 after purchasing an additional 435,252 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 1,460.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,294 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 228,643 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 890.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 133,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 120,033 shares during the period. MIK Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth $2,493,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the second quarter worth $1,299,000. 28.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TNK. Bank of America cut Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BofA Securities cut Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. DNB Markets upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of TNK stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $391.07 million, a P/E ratio of 1.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.51). Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

