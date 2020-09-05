Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,158 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $477,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 466.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 25,047 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.47, for a total value of $5,115,431.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,583,709.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 64,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $12,421,726.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,855,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,354 shares of company stock worth $35,883,234. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.64.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $182.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 58.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.98 and its 200-day moving average is $164.62. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.61 and a fifty-two week high of $193.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.84 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

