Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,627 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.11% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 185,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 18,221 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 148,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,680,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,789,000 after buying an additional 722,405 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 224,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 35,264 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 517,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 108,046 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $10.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.